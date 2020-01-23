Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

The live musical version of the movie Mean Girls is being made into its own movie, the Broadway show has announced. Tina Fey, who wrote the original Mean Girls movie, will again be writing the script, CNET sister site ET said.

Like the movie Mean Girls, which was released in 2004, the musical follows Cady Heron's journey to infiltrate a group of mean girls led by Regina George who call themselves the Plastics.

"I'm very excited to bring Mean Girls back to the big screen," the film's original writer Tina Fey said in a statement supplied to ET. "I've spent 16 years with these characters now. They are my Marvel Universe and I love them dearly."

We don't know yet how the musical movie will pan out -- maybe it will follow in the meta footsteps of Disney Plus original show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series -- but it's probably safe to assume it will keep the songs from the musical. Music will be by Fey's husband, Jeff Richmond, with lyrics by Nell Benjamin. Both were behind the songs in the Broadway show.