Meal kit delivery deal: $80 off your first 4 Blue Apron boxes

Shelby Brown/CNET

I'm a meal-kit fan. I've tried a lot of the different services (Hello Fresh, Home Chef, Gobble and so on), and most of them have been great. For one thing, they're convenient; meals arrive on your doorstep, ready to prep and cook. They're instructive; I've not only learned some valuable cooking skills (so that's how you pickle things!), but also tried some new dishes I probably wouldn't have otherwise. They can also be cost-effective, at least when compared with dining out.

Want to try one for yourself? For a limited time, , meaning $20 off each box. That's an expansion of the previous deal, which was $60 off your first three boxes. This offer is for new customers only.

Blue Apron offers both 2- and 4-serving meals and your choice of 2-4 recipes per week. There's an all-vegetarian menu in addition to the omnivore Signature plans; shipping is free with most plan tiers.

On any given week you'll get to choose from about a dozen recipes, usually with at least one or two vegetarian and carb-conscious options. Here's a list of sample recipes, just to get an idea for what's available.

The boxes arrive with everything you need (save for standard household ingredients like oil, salt and pepper) and colorful, illustrated, step-by-step recipe cards. If we have a meal we especially like, we save the card so we can make it again in the future.

You can pause delivery at any time, so you don't have to buy your boxes four weeks in a row. (For what it's worth, we usually get one every 3-4 weeks.) You can also cancel at any time. You just have to do so before your next order is processed.

Blue Apron is one of the few meal-kit services I haven't tried yet, so you can bet I'll be hopping on this offer. If you've already been a customer, hit the comments and let your fellow cheapskates know what to expect!

Add a Logitech keyboard dock to your iPad Pro for $75

Logitech

If you're working from home, your iPad could prove a major productivity asset -- provided you pair it with a keyboard. Alas, Apple's Smart Keyboard is painfully priced at $159.

Here's a cheaper, arguably better, alternative: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Daily Steals has the with promo code CNETLPRO. It normally sells for $130, and it's currently $108.49 at Amazon. Note that this is specifically designed for the iPad Pro 10.5.

This is a two-piece product: a detachable backlit keyboard and a protective iPad case with a multi-angle stand at the rear. The case docks with the keyboard by way of Apple's Smart Connector; the keyboard draws power from the iPad. Plus, that connector means there's no Bluetooth required.

The case has a holder for an Apple Pen or similar stylus, if you use one, and it can even prop your screen up in portrait mode, which I like for things like reading magazines. You can add a generic Bluetooth keyboard to your iPad for less, but it won't be anywhere near this versatile.

