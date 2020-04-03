Captain Marvel sequel gets 2022 release date after Black Panther 2

Marvel Studios

In the middle of the announcement that release dates for nearly all Disney films are pushed back, came the news that two anticipated MCU sequels will debut in 2022: Black Panther 2 will arrive in theaters May 6 and Captain Marvel 2 will hit theaters shortly thereafter on July 8.

The two sequels were previously announced last year (which admittedly feels like a million years ago), but the date announcements were a surprise in the middle of shelter-in-place orders around the world, and while it feels as thought every blockbuster film releases has been postponed.

Ryan Coogler is set to return to direct the Wakanda sequel, but little else is known about the plot or even the returning cast. Last we saw T'Challa and the Dora Milaje was when half of them (we assume) returned from limbo to help defeat Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. Danai Gurira will return as Okoye because she confirmed as much at last year's San Diego Comic-Con, and we'd bet money on Chadwick Boseman returning as the King, along with Letitia Wright as Shuri.

As for the Captain Marvel sequel, even less is know. We know that an adult Monica Rambeau, daughter of Carol Danvers' best friend in Captain Marvel, will star in the upcoming Disney Plus show WandaVision and be played by Teyonah Parris. But since no official plot or cast announcements have been made as of yet, we can't even be sure this will factor into the sequel film (all signs point very strongly to "possibly," however).

There's been no word yet on any Disney Plus MCU shows getting pushed back, in large part because none of them had announced release dates prior to the mass postponement of shows and movies.