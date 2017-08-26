Saturday's much-hyped fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and UFC champion Conor McGregor drew fans from all walks of life, even those who'd never watch a standard boxing match. But when some of those fans settled in on the couch, beverage and snacks in hand, they found themselves in a world of hurt.

Watching the fight wasn't cheap (nearly $100 on pay-per-view), so naturally, those who had technical issues -- on whatever platform -- were fighting mad.

The UFC admitted it was having technical issues due to the overwhelming interest in the bout and promised a quick resolution.

.@UFCFightPass customers: Due to overwhelming traffic you may be experiencing log in issues. This will be resolved shortly. — UFC (@ufc) August 27, 2017

Fans were not soothed.

Define "shortly"... — Aaron L. King (@AaronLKing) August 27, 2017

How short? 40 minutes into it and I've seen a black screen. — Lui Calibre (@LuiCalibre) August 27, 2017

@UFCFightPass Fight Pass not working on android, iOS, Xbox or roku. Fix your app please :-( #MayMac #StoleMyMoneyFight — Nick Bova (@NickBova) August 27, 2017

Of course, many fight fans had planned parties, with large groups of friends hoping to watch the fight, making things worse.

We have 30 people over for a party too!!! — Rosanna Tomiuk (@rosannatomiuk) August 27, 2017

Some fans thought they could turn to Showtime's pay-per-view stream.

Clown show. Going showtime and getting refund. — Michael Post (@mikpost) August 27, 2017

uh, too bad - I ordered it from Showtime because they had the foresight to increase server capacity. You will refund me on Monday. — JRob (@BeFreeWherever) August 27, 2017

That didn't work for everyone either.

We are aware of issues that may be affecting your ability to watch SHOWTIME & SHOWTIME Anytime streaming services. Check back for updates. — SHOWTIME SUPPORT (@sho_help) August 27, 2017

Is anyone's @Showtime stream working? We just dropped $100 and the stream is down. lol. — TRad (@TRadRaddatz) August 27, 2017

@sho_help just purchased fight online on computer per Showtime online stream. It is not working. If I can't see this fight I need a refund — Michael Shannon (@McMikeShan) August 27, 2017

@Showtime isn't working either. Don't pay twice — Steve McDonald (@mcdonst1) August 27, 2017

But at least some fans had a sense of humor about it.

Here's the Live Video pic.twitter.com/ZEWUVPq17i — Chase Sherman (@ChaseShermanUFC) August 27, 2017