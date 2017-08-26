Saturday's much-hyped fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and UFC champion Conor McGregor drew fans from all walks of life, even those who'd never watch a standard boxing match. But when some of those fans settled in on the couch, beverage and snacks in hand, they found themselves in a world of hurt.
Watching the fight wasn't cheap (nearly $100 on pay-per-view), so naturally, those who had technical issues -- on whatever platform -- were fighting mad.
The UFC admitted it was having technical issues due to the overwhelming interest in the bout and promised a quick resolution.
Fans were not soothed.
Of course, many fight fans had planned parties, with large groups of friends hoping to watch the fight, making things worse.
Some fans thought they could turn to Showtime's pay-per-view stream. (Disclosure: Showtime is a subsidiary of CNET parent company CBS.)
That didn't work for everyone either.
But at least some fans had a sense of humor about it.
Discuss: McGregor-Mayweather streaming glitches have...