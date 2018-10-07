UFC 229: McGregor-Khabib fight ends with a brawl outside the cage

Things didn't end after Khabib Nurmagomedov tapped out Conor McGregor Saturday night at UFC229's main event in Las Vegas. If anything, they just got crazier.
After Nurmagomedov won, a new fight began and violence spilled out into the crowd.
"Khabib's team (appeared) to start the insanity," CBS Sports reported. "The melee quickly spilled out into the ringside area as police restrained a number of fans who jumped the barricade. Nurmagomedov got into a shouting match with UFC president Dana White during the altercation inside the cage."
(CBS is the parent company of CNET.)
CBS called the post-fight scene "one of the ugliest in UFC's history." Fans had plenty of other things to call it.
"All hell has broken loose at T-Mobile Arena," tweeted CBS Sports writer Brian Campbell. "People jumping barricades to get into the melee. Cops cuffing people on top of my laptop on media row."
Many fans remembered an April event in which McGregor showed up unannounced at UFC 223 in Brooklyn, and attacked a van filled with UFC fighters, including Nurmagomedov. Some on social media connected the two events, and others said they couldn't possibly compare.
Some were angry at McGregor for insulting remarks he made about his opponent's father and other remarks he made about Nurmagomedov's manager. And several pointed out that UFC is raking in big money regardless.
UFC President Dana White later announced that McGregor refused to press charges against three people who were detained by police after the incident. White said he believed, but wasn't sure, that the three were members of Nurmagomedov's team.
White also said that Nurmagomedov's $2 million purse was being withheld by the Nevada State Athletic Commision but McGregor's was not being withheld.
The fight itself played out as many had predicted. Most pundits expected either a quick knockout for McGregor or a drawn out beating from Nurmagamedov. Outside of round three (which McGregor won on all judges scorecards) it was domination on the ground by Nurmagamedov, who eventually submitted McGregor via rear-naked choke.
After winning the fight and leaping over the cage to attack McGregor's jiu jitsu coach Dillon Dannis, McGregor was attacked from behind in the cage by two more members of Nurmagamedov's team.
Upon returning to the cage, UFC President Dana White refused to put the belt around the waist of Nurmagamedov, for his own safety. He was afraid the crowd would start throwing objects into the cage. After being calmed down, Nurmagamedov was escorted backstage.
Daniel Cormier, Nurmagamedov's training partner and current Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight champion, was one of the people helping calm him down, he blamed the fight promotion and cultural differences. Before the fight McGregor had criticised Nurmagamedov's family and called his manager Ali Abdelaziz a "snitch, terrorist rat".
Josh Thompson, a former UFC fighter who also trains alongside Nurmagamedov, pointed to earlier trash talking by McGregor ahead of the fight.
When Mike Tyson calls the night "crazy" you know it was crazy.
In a press conference after the melee, Nurmagomedov apologized to the city, state and athletic commission, saying, "This is not my best side."
At press time, there was no word on whether Nurmagomedov would be suspended, stripped of his title, or otherwise penalized.
Updated 12.47am PDT: Added comments from Khabib Nurmagamedov's teammates.
Discuss: UFC 229: McGregor-Khabib fight ends with a brawl outside the cage
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.