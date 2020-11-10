McDonald's is creating its own McPlant meatless burgers

McDonald's is planning to test a meat-free burger as part of McPlant menu options expected to debut next year, it confirmed in a Monday blog post. An executive for the fast food chain told CNBC that the McPlant was created "by McDonald's and for McDonald's," but apparently declined to identify their supplier.

In an email to CNET, the company noted that it hadn't announced which suppliers it'll work with on McPlant.

However, a Beyond Meat spokesperson on Monday told CNET that McDonald's and the company "co-created the plant-based patty" that will be part of the McPlant platform. McDonald's ran a test with Beyond Meat in Canadian branches last year.

Beyond Meat's Beyond Burger and Impossible Foods' Impossible Burger are the big names in plant-based patties that look and taste like the real thing. Burger King released a plant-based burger made by Impossible Foods last year, CNBC noted. McDonald's didn't respond to a request for comment.