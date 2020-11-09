McDonald's is planning to test a meat-free burger as part of its plant-based McPlant menu offerings next year, CNBC reported Monday. The McPlant line would apparently be made internally, after it ran a test with Beyond Meat in Canadian branches last year.
The Beyond Burger and the Impossible Burger are the big names in plant-based patties -- McDonald's rival Burger King released a plant-based burger with a patty made by Impossible Foods last year, CNBC noted.
The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Discuss: McDonald's will reportedly create its own McPlant meatless burgers
