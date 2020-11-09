CNET también está disponible en español.

McDonald's will reportedly create its own McPlant meatless burgers

It'll test them next year, having gauged already interest with Beyond patties, according to CNBC.

McDonald's may be working its own line of plant-based foods.

McDonald's is planning to test a meat-free burger as part of its plant-based McPlant menu offerings next year, CNBC reported Monday. The McPlant line would apparently be made internally, after it ran a test with Beyond Meat in Canadian branches last year.

The Beyond Burger and the Impossible Burger are the big names in plant-based patties -- McDonald's rival Burger King released a plant-based burger with a patty made by Impossible Foods last year, CNBC noted.

The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.