McDonald's will reportedly create its own McPlant meatless burgers

McDonald's

McDonald's is planning to test a meat-free burger as part of its plant-based McPlant menu offerings next year, CNBC reported Monday. The McPlant line would apparently be made internally, after it ran a test with Beyond Meat in Canadian branches last year.

The Beyond Burger and the Impossible Burger are the big names in plant-based patties -- McDonald's rival Burger King released a plant-based burger with a patty made by Impossible Foods last year, CNBC noted.

The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.