McDonald's scented quarter pounder candles have already sold out

McDonald's

The McDonald's Quarter Pounder Fan Club has already sold out of its limited edition burger-scented candles. The six-pack of candles, reported earlier Friday by USA Today, include the scents of bun, ketchup, pickle, cheese, onion and beef, which the restaurant says you can "burn together for maximum deliciousness."

McDonald's launched the Quarter Pounder Fan Club on Feb. 18, announcing a line of merchandise including a locket that's already sold out, too. You can still get your hands on $25 mittens, a 2020 calendar for $25, an $8 sticker, a $25 T-shirt and a $10 pin.

On Feb. 26, the fast food chain will also announce which US city it is "honoring" with a quarter pounder statue to honor the almost-50-year anniversary of the burger.

"To pay tribute, we'll be unveiling a larger-than-life monument of this iconic burger," McDonald's said. "Just how big? Imagine a bronze statue so memorable that the sesame seeds on the bun are more than 20 times the size you experience on the delicious quarter pounder."