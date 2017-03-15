McDonalds makes fast food faster with mobile ordering

Zhang Peng/Getty Images

As of today, if you live in Monterey or Salinas, California you might be able to order your Big Mac and fries through your iPhone. On March 15, McDonalds began testing its mobile ordering and payment app at 29 California restaurants and will expand the test to an additional 51 locations in Spokane, Washington on March 20.

It works pretty straightforward: you place an order through the app (at this time only for iOS), when you arrive at McDonalds you check-in and pay using the app and then get your food. The app tracks a customer's distance from the restaurant to keep the food freshly prepared.

As reported by Reuters, the fast-food giant seeks to join other quick food establishments like Dominos, Chipotle and Starbucks by bringing mobile ordering to most of its 14,000 US restaurants and some 6,000 others in Canada, the UK, France, Germany, Australia and China, by the end of this year.

"It's better to be right than to be first to market," said McDonald's Chief Executive Steve Easterbrook.

McDonalds didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.