McDonald's is bringing its plant-based burger to 600 more stores

McDonald's is expanding sales of the McPlant, a plant-based burger, to two more areas in the US after initially offering the burger in eight restaurants in 2021, according to the fast food chain.

Residents of the San Francisco Bay and Dallas-Forth Worth areas will be able to try the meat-free burger starting Feb. 14. The burger will be available at about 600 locations in those areas at that time.

The McPlant is made from plant-based ingredients like peas, rice and potatoes, and was announced in 2020. It was co-developed with Beyond Meat and is exclusive to McDonald's.

"The patty is served on a sesame seed bun with tomato, lettuce, pickles, onions, mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard and a slice of American cheese," McDonald's said in a statement. "It has the iconic taste of a McDonald's burger, because it is one."

In 2021, the McPlant was served in Irving and Carrollton, Texas, Cedar Falls, Iowa, Jennings and Lake Charles, Louisiana and El Segundo and Manhattan Beach, California. McDonald's also offered the burger in Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, Austria and the U.K.