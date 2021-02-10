McDonald's

Need something to wash down that McRib sandwich? Hi-C Orange Lavaburst is returning to McDonald's menus, coming to some restaurants this month, the company said in a statement Wednesday, and it will be available in all participating US locations by June. The cult favorite beverage was a McDonald's menu staple since 1955, but the company replaced it in 2017 with Sprite Tropic Berry.

Y’ALL WE DID IT. Hi-C Orange is coming back 💥 pic.twitter.com/wIaUa6vzPZ — McDonald's (@McDonalds) February 10, 2021

The drink's removal from the menu made many unhappy, with fans signing petitions and complaining about the change on social media. The company seemed to relish the announcement, tweeting an entire joke employee presentation showing a slideshow urging the company to bring the drink back.

Beginning Feb. 15, fans of the drink can check a special McDonald's webpage to find a nearby location serving the drink.