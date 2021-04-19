McDonald's adding a BTS meal that serves up the band's fave foods

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

BTS fans soon will be able to chow down like their idols. McDonald's is teaming up with the superstar South Korean band to offer the BTS Meal at participating restaurants in more than 50 countries. Part of the meal is familiar -- it includes a 10-piece order of Chicken McNuggets, a medium order of fries and a medium Coke -- but there's a twist. The meal will include two dipping sauces, Sweet Chili and Cajun, inspired by recipes from McDonald's South Korea locations.

"The band has great memories with McDonald's," a representative for Bighit Music, BTS's label, said in a statement. "We're excited about this collaboration and can't wait to share the BTS Meal with the world."

Fans seem excited, as more than 350,000 people had liked the tweet from McDonald's announcing the meal in just three hours.

Coming this May: The BTS Meal pic.twitter.com/iarw2gYMsx — McDonald’s⁷ (@McDonalds) April 19, 2021

A second tweet from McDonald's listed the dates when various countries will see the new meal. That's May 26 for US customers, May 27 for Australia and the band's homeland of South Korea, and June 1 for Mexico. The meal will continue to roll out in different countries through late June, according to the list.

McDonald's teased more news about the BTS collaboration to come in upcoming weeks. McDonald's has previously released limited-edition celebrity meals involving musicians Travis Scott and J Balvin. The Travis Scott meal was a medium Sprite, quarter pounder with bacon, and fries with barbecue sauce. The J Balvin meal consisted of a Big Mac without pickles, fries with ketchup, and an Oreo McFlurry.