Mayim Bialik and Hodor insult plastic bottle users

Are you a Homoschlepien?

Do you have Homoschlepien roots?

Well, Mayim Bialik of "Big Bang Theory" worries about you, because you're painfully primitive.

What, you might ask, defines a Homoschlepien? It's someone who buys plastic bottles of water. It seems that if you buy plastic bottles of water, you are little more than a lumbering oaf.

You might, though, be a lovable lumbering oaf if you happen to be Kristian Nairn -- Hodor from "Game of Thrones."

This is the essence of a new SodaStream ad in which Bialik is a scientist who explores the Homoschlepien civilization -- of which Nairn plays one -- and then laughs about it with a bunch of kids.

Bialik puts the use of plastic bottles down to a "cognitive anomaly."

Presumably, then, using SodaStream's system is for, well, whom? The higher-plane brains of Silicon Valley, perhaps. Or do they only drink fancy microbrews?

The ad is set in 2136, when plastic-bottle users will be outcasts living off the land, but still somehow being able to afford bottled water.

Perhaps they will have universal basic income by then. Or perhaps this is the best way SodaStream could find to insist that it is the future and polluting plastic bottles must go.

Those of organic bent might mutter that you can, at least, recycle the plastic bottles.

Oh, being on the right side of history is so complicated, isn't it?

