May the 'Star Wars' March Madness be with you!

Screenshot by Leslie Katz/CNET

Yoda triumphed last year as the most popular "Star Wars" character, but who will win this year's geekiest bracket tournament in the galaxy? Darth Vader, R2-D2, Admiral Ackbar, Princess Leia, Han Solo, Chewbacca, Yoda, and other fan favorites compete for fan votes in This is Madness: The Star Wars Character Tournament 2014, which started earlier this month and runs through April 7.

Upgrades to this year's online competition include real-time voting results, social-media sharing functionality, and new character divisions such as Rebels, Jedi, Scoundrels, Republic, Empire & Separatists, Sith, Bounty Hunters, and Underworld. There's also an "Attack of the Play-Ins" round, which allows four wild cards to enter the main tournament.

To kick off this year's fan-voted competition, Jedi Master Yoda spoke exclusively with ESPN SportsNation's Max Kellerman about his championship win last year, his thoughts on this year's tournament, and more.

"Excited I am, to defend my title," Yoda said of this year's competition. "New divisions and entrants there are. Make the tournament even better, they will. Fun, it will be, to see who wins."

Fans can visit This is Madness: The Star Wars Character Tournament 2014 daily to vote on new matchups. May the best character prevail.