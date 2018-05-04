CNET / Ian Knighton

First things first: If you're an Arrested Development fan and you haven't seen this, stop what you're doing. Go ahead, I'll wait.

"Mr. F." Did you catch that?! Boba Fett. Mr. F! Oh, my sides.

Speaking of Star Wars, and this hallowed May the Fourth "holiday," I've wanted the Sphero R2-D2 App-Enabled Droid ever since it emotively waddled into my heart last summer. But $180? That's just not the droid deal I'm looking for.

This is: Today only, and while supplies last, Woot has the refurbished Sphero R2-D2 for $64.99, shipped free for Amazon Prime subscribers. (Everyone else: $5.) Over at Amazon, it sells new for $98 (and has a customer rating of 4.5 stars).

Do you really want a refurbished Artoo unit? Hey, it was good enough for Luke. And I'm fine with it, because it comes with a one-year Sphero warranty.

Now Playing: Watch this: Sphero's new droids bring you closer to a galaxy far,...

This is way more than just a beeping, booping, head-swiveling R2-D2. It does all that, sure, but also rolls around on treads -- on two legs or three. That's right: It can lean back and sprout its center third leg for moving on rough surfaces like carpets. Oh, and don't forget the emotive waddles.

It can also do that thing where it short-circuits and falls over, sound effects and all. Pretty sure I'd never get tired of that.

As if all that wasn't enough to satisfy any Star Wars geek, Sphero also offers an EDU app for programming the little guy and performing STEM activities. Meanwhile, R2 can watch the actual Star Wars movies with you and will react to certain scenes. If you own a Sphero BB-8 or BB-9E, he'll interact with them as well.

So, yeah, I'm just going to have to say it: The Force is strong with this deal. You're all clear, kids, so let's buy this thing and go home.

Loop

Bonus deal: As I've noted before, you've only got two sound-holes -- so it's a good idea to protect them. That means wearing ear protection when you go to concerts, clubs, stadiums, even movies.

Cheap foam earplugs are all well and good, but they muffle the sound you're supposed to be enjoying and, let's face it, look pretty dorky.

Another option: Loop Earplugs, which work similarly to noise-isolating earbuds while adding a pretty snazzy out-facing, well, loop.

Normally a pair will run you $30, but for a limited time, Cheapskate readers can get Loop Earplugs for $22.47 shipped. That's after applying discount code LOOPCHEAPSKATE at checkout.

Available in a variety of colors, the Loop comes with two small and two medium silicon eartips and two foam ones. The design promises noise reduction of about 20 decibels, without muffling or distorting the sound. You also get a leather carrying case.

I tried these; they're definitely better than foam earplugs, and they actually look kind of stylish in your ears. Yeah, $22.47 still feels pricey compared with $2 foam plugs, but can you really put a price on your hearing?

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!