May 4 is now officially Star Wars Day in California

Lucasfilm Ltd.

You can now back your use of the phrase "May the 4th be with you" with a state resolution.

The California Legislature on Thursday declared May 4 Star Wars Day in celebration of Disneyland's upcoming attraction, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. The theme park is set to open later this month.

The saying "May the 4th be with you" is a spin on the popular Star Wars phrase "May the force be with you."

The California resolution was authored by Democratic Assemblyman Tom Daly. It says Anaheim, where Disneyland is located, will benefit from Galaxy's Edge by getting "at least $14 million more in tax revenues per year." The expansion will also create 1,400 permanent jobs, according to the resolution.

The Legislature says it "commends the Disneyland Resort and the Walt Disney Company for their decades-long record of enhancing the quality of life for people in California and beyond."

Disneyland, Orange County's largest employer, generates $5.7 billion for southern California's economy, according to the resolution.