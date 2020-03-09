Actor Max Von Sydow, who appeared in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Game of Thrones, died at the age of 90 on Sunday. The Swedish-born actor's family confirmed his death "with a broken heart and with infinite sadness" via his agency.
He appeared in more than 100 movies and TV shows, with iconic roles in Ingmar Bergman's 1957 movie The Seventh Seal -- he worked with Bergman 11 times -- and 1973's The Exorcist.
More recently, he played explorer Lor San Tekka in The Force Awakens and the Three-Eyed Raven in three episodes of Game of Thrones' sixth season. Gamers might remember him as having voiced the knight Esbern in 2011's Skyrim.
Max Von Sydow, Star Wars and Game of Thrones actor, dies aged 90
