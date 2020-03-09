Max Von Sydow, Star Wars and Game of Thrones actor, dies aged 90

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Dodge

Actor Max Von Sydow, who appeared in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Game of Thrones, died at the age of 90 on Sunday. The Swedish-born actor's family confirmed his death "with a broken heart and with infinite sadness" via his agency.

He appeared in more than 100 movies and TV shows, with iconic roles in Ingmar Bergman's 1957 movie The Seventh Seal -- he worked with Bergman 11 times -- and 1973's The Exorcist.

More recently, he played explorer Lor San Tekka in The Force Awakens and the Three-Eyed Raven in three episodes of Game of Thrones' sixth season. Gamers might remember him as having voiced the knight Esbern in 2011's Skyrim.