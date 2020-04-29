Courtesy Mattel

Doctors aren't the only heroes during the coronavirus outbreak. Toy company Mattel is honoring front-line workers with sets of action figures as well as figures from the Little People toddler toy line, and delivery drivers and grocery store clerks will be included along with health care workers. All net proceeds from the new toy line will go to #FirstRespondersFirst, an initiative created to support first responder healthcare workers.

The 16 action figures feature doctors, nurses, EMTs and delivery drivers, while the five-character Little People set has a doctor, nurse, EMT, delivery driver and grocery store worker.

"Whether these toys are given as a gift to recognize someone working on the front lines, or used as a tool to help children have conversations about how they are feeling, it is our hope that Fisher-Price toys, and play in general, can ultimately make these difficult times easier for both kids and adults," Fisher-Price Senior Vice President Chuck Scothon said in a statement.

The toys are available for preorder now through May 31, and will sell for $20 (£16, AU$30) with $15 (£12, AU $23) from each sale going to the initiative. Items are expected to ship by the end of 2020.