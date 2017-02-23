Matt Reeves heads to Gotham, will direct 'The Batman'

Steve Jennings/WireImage

"The Batman" has experienced some setbacks of late, the biggest being its star Ben Affleck stepping aside as director to focus on acting in the film. There was lots of speculation as to who could take over such a massive linchpin in the DC Cinematic Universe. Now, we have our answer.

Matt Reeves will take over producing and directing "The Batman," which could go into production as soon as this spring.

You're probably familiar with some of Reeves' work, which includes monster movie "Cloverfield" and the upcoming "War for the Planet of the Apes."

He seems pretty excited about directing the movie as a fan of the franchise, saying in a statement from Warner Bros. Thursday, "I have loved the Batman story since I was a child. He is such an iconic and compelling character, and one that resonates with me deeply. I am incredibly honored and excited to be working with Warner Bros. to bring an epic and emotional new take on the Caped Crusader to the big screen."

The announcement didn't mention a start date for production, or a ballpark release window, so we'll have to wait a little longer for that information. Warner Bros. seems to be struggling to get its DCCU in order, with lots of unanswered questions about its upcoming slate of superhero movies, but at least this particular piece of the universe's puzzle is in place.

As an aside, Thursday's original press release about Reeves didn't mention Affleck at all, adding fuel to the rumors he was stepping away from the film entirely. Warner Bros. says that omission was a mistake, and it issued an updated version of its press release.