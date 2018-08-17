Matt Groening's newest series is up on Netflix

Netflix

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Now. The audio is about a minute or two long.

Netflix has a bunch of new originals launching on Aug. 17. Matt Groening has a had a pretty good track record with animated series between the Simpsons and Futurama (minus it getting canceled and brought back, I guess). Disenchantment veers off into unknown territory by heading to a fantasy world.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: Netflix announced it will launch a new series with Hasan Minaj. It's called Patriot Act and it will be a weekly comedy series arriving on Oct. 28. Netflix has committed to 32 episodes already.

Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:

What are you going to watch this weekend? Your browser does not support the audio element.

For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming.

Now Playing: Watch this: What's new to stream in August 2018

Audio (weekly): RSS | iTunes | Google Play

Video (monthly): iTunes (HD) | iTunes (HQ) | iTunes (SD) | RSS (HD) | RSS (HQ)| RSS (SD)