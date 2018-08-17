Matt Groening's newest series is up on Netflix

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Now. The audio is about a minute or two long.
Netflix has a bunch of new originals launching on Aug. 17. Matt Groening has a had a pretty good track record with animated series between the Simpsons and Futurama (minus it getting canceled and brought back, I guess). Disenchantment veers off into unknown territory by heading to a fantasy world.
Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: Netflix announced it will launch a new series with Hasan Minaj. It's called Patriot Act and it will be a weekly comedy series arriving on Oct. 28. Netflix has committed to 32 episodes already.
Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:
What are you going to watch this weekend?
