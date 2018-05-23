Netflix

If you've been clamoring for a new series from Simpsons creator Matt Groening, you've got to hang on just a few more months.

Groening's upcoming animated series Disenchantment will hit Netflix Aug. 17, according to a tweet from the show's Twitter account Wednesday.

Art thou ready for this?

August 17. pic.twitter.com/iY2psJqB96 — Disenchantment (@disenchantment) May 23, 2018

Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Disenchantment is set in a medieval kingdom called Dreamland and stars a "hard-drinking young princess" named Bean and her elf buddy Elfo and personal demon Luci. Abbi Jacobson of Broad City will voice Bean.