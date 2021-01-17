Matt Damon officially joins Thor: Love and Thunder cast

Marvel

As if starring Chris Hemsworth and Christian Bale wasn't enough, Thor: Love and Thunder has gotten an extra dose of star power. Matt Damon has joined the upcoming blockbuster's cast, having touched down in Sydney, Australia, where he'll quarantine for two weeks before filming begins.

Co-stars Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Tessa Thompson are all also quarantining in Australia, while Natalie Portman has been in the country since September. Hemsworth, who plays the eponymous hero, lives in Byron Bay, a beachtown north of Sydney.

"I'm so excited that my family and I will be able to call Australia home for the next few months," Damon said in a statement to local press. "Australian film crews are world-renowned for their professionalism and are a joy to work with so the 14 days of quarantine will be well worth it."

Damon had a cameo role in Thor: Ragnarok, Love and Thunder's predecessor, playing an actor who plays Loki in an Asgardian stage play. Love and Thunder, like Ragnarok, will be directed by Taika Waitit. It's being filmed in Australia thanks in part to a federal subsidy to the tune of AU$24 million, roughly $18 million.

Love and Thunder is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4, and is slated for a May 6, 2022 release. There's a whole lot of Phase 4 between now and then though, as Love and Thunder will follow Black Widow (May 7, 2021), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (July 9, 2021), Eternals (Nov. 5, 2021), an untitled Spider-Man sequel (Dec. 17, 2021) and Doctor Strong in the Multiverse of Madness (March 25, 2022).