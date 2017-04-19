Matt Damon kicked off United flight (thanks, Jimmy Kimmel)

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Enlarge Image Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

The smallest organization in the world is the I Love United Airlines Society.

It seems that everyone leaped onto social media last week when United Airlines dragged a 69-year-old passenger, Dr. David Dao, off a plane -- all because it wanted to put one of its own employees in his seat.

Somehow, the joy of detesting United still reverberates. On Tuesday, comedian Jimmy Kimmel claimed that the airline had made a new ad, featuring a celebrity spokesman.

Sadly, it was Matt Damon, a man with whom Kimmel has fake-feuded for quite a while.

Damon wants to put a positive spin on United's image. But then he remembers that he's been "bumped from Jimmy's show for the last eight years."

"We're people, dammit. And we deserve to be treated with dignity, not told night after night, 'oh, no, there's somebody more important, so take a hike,'" emotes Damon.

And then United's demons come down upon Damon. He suffers a pitiful fate, one that no United passenger deserves -- and certainly not one narrating its comeback ad.

It seems that many people sympathize with Damon's fate. The YouTube video is already at number 12 in the trending chart. More than 380,000 have stared at it, perhaps in the fear that the same thing might happen to them.

Of course, United will recover from this. Four airline groups hold more than 80 percent of all the seats in America. It's not what you'd call unbridled competition.

I imagine that at this very moment, United's PR advisers are creating ways to get into Twitter's good books. I wonder which comedian they'll pay to help them.

United did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Technically Incorrect: Bringing you a fresh and irreverent take on tech.

Virtual reality 101: CNET tells you everything you need to know about VR.