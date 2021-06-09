Matilda the Musical coming to Netflix with Emma Thompson as the villain

Michael Dodge/Getty Images

There's a new version of Roald Dahl's classic Matilda coming to the screen, and this time Emma Thompson will follow her hiss-worthy turn as the villain in Disney's Cruella by playing the formidable Miss Trunchbull. The new film adapts the hit stage musical, and will be released on Netflix in December 2022.

The film will be released in theatres in the UK on December 2, 2022, and Netflix will stream it for the rest of the world that same month. Newcomer Alisha Weir will play Matilda. Sympathetic teacher Miss Honey is played by Lashana Lynch, soon to be seen in the next James Bond film No Time to Die.

This will be a proper live action film based on the 2020 stage show written by Dennis Kelly and Tim Minchin. The story has already been adapted into a 1996 film starring Mara Wilson as Matilda with Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman as her parents, who'll be played this time by Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough.

Roald Dahl's novel was originally published in 1988. The award-winning musical has played in the West End and on Broadway and toured around the world.

Live music venues and musical theater have been hit hard by the Covid pandemic, but Broadway will reopen in September. A number of stage shows have also been filmed for streaming services to bring the stalls to your sofa, including Hamilton.