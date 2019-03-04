Mate X, 5G: All of your MWC 2019 questions answered here (The 3:59, Ep. 527)

On this podcast, we talk about:
- How foldable phones ended up eclipsing 5G as the main topic at MWC 2019.
- Why it's still not the best time to buy a 5G phone now.
- How tough it is to sell 5G.
- What it's like inside the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, site of the worst meltdown ever.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
