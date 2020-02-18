Match.com's Date Check-In lets you tell friends, family where you're going

Match Group

A new feature on dating site Match.com will let you notify specific people when you've got a date with someone from the site. The feature, called Date Check-In, will send a text to as many as three contacts with the date, time and location of the date, as well as the name of the person you're going out with, Match.com said Tuesday.

During the date, Match.com will also send you a text asking how to date is going. If something is wrong and you want to let your contacts know, you reply "YES." Match noted that if you feel unsafe, 911 is the way to go.

Date Check-in is the latest safety feature from Match Group, which also owns dating sites OkCupid and Tinder -- though this new feature applies only to Match.com.

In January, Match Group introduced a bundle of safety features for Tinder, including photo verification. Match Group also has a Safety Center with resources on topics like how to report someone and warnings about issues like money requests from users.

These features come after a December 2019 probe by ProPublica and Columbia Journalism Investigations found that background checks were not standard among Match Group's offering of dating services. Match Group refuted the report.