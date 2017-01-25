Match wants to out-Tinder Tinder in its quest for love

The love of your life might have walked right in front of you without you knowing it.

If that's a real fear for you, Match wants to make sure the right one (or, at least, the next one) doesn't get away by launching a Missed Connections feature, the company said Wednesday.

If Match app users opt in, this new location-based feature shows them points where they've crossed paths with other Match users (who have also opted in) within a block. It's not just a matter of being in the same vicinity as another Match user, though. The Match algorithm still applies. And if a user sees someone with potential milling about, they can click and start a conversation.

"In an age where technology is king, 55 percent of singles feel that technology has made it more difficult to connect with others in real life," the company said in a blog post.

Match is one of the original digital dating services, but its popularity has given way to newer services like Tinder and Bumble, which let you use location to find that special someone (or quick fling). Missed Connections is Match's attempt to take on its younger, more mobile-centric competitors. Match users tend to skew older-- only 17 percent of users are 30 and younger.

And why not? You can get just about anything you want on your phone, and singles have added finding love or lust to the list. In the US, more than 90 percent of singles have dipped a toe into the waters of online dating, according to Statistic Brain Research Institute.

Match, which started back in 1995, Tinder and Bumble aren't the only players to use location. AirDates lets users find a potential date inflight. Or there's happn, whose tagline is "find the people you've crossed paths with." When another user is in the area, you get a notification.

Match tried out the feature in San Francisco and Dallas and found that more than two-thirds of users opted in to Missed Connections. It led to twice as many conversations.

So they next time you see someone intriguing in a coffee shop, you can check if you're compatible.

Or you could just say hello.