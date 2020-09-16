MasterClass will offer college students a 1-year subscription for $1

MasterClass

Calling all college students! Seeking a little "elective" learning? How about cooking classes with Gordon Ramsay, acting taught by Natalie Portman or even magic with Penn & Teller? That's the idea behind MasterClass, a streaming service offering instruction from world-renowned experts in their fields.

A one-year subscription normally costs $180, but on Thursday, Sept. 17, college students who have a valid .edu email address (or other proof of college registration) can get . Again, this deal kicks off tomorrow and lasts for only the one day. I'm giving you a heads-up early so you can set a reminder.

Your subscription affords unlimited access to the MasterClass library, which includes over 85 classes covering topics like business, writing, fashion and culinary arts. Each class includes an average of 20 lessons of around 10 minutes each.

Take note, however, that the service automatically renews unless you cancel, so do add a reminder to your calendar for this time next year, so you can decide whether you want to continue before getting billed.

