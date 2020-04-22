MasterClass deal: Buy one annual membership, get one free

MasterClass

Ever wished you could learn cooking from Gordon Ramsey? Or acting from Natalie Portman? How about magic from Penn & Teller or basketball from Steph Curry? That's the idea behind MasterClass, a streaming service offering instruction from world-renowned experts in their fields. It's not cheap, but right now there's a pretty great deal: . This offer is available through April 29.

You could buy this for yourself and gift the second pass to, say, Mom for Mother's Day, Dad for Father's Day or an upcoming graduate. You could also go in with a friend who's interested and split the cost, effectively buying your year for $90.

Either way, your subscription affords unlimited access to the MasterClass library, which includes over 80 classes covering topics like business, writing, fashion and culinary arts. Each class includes an average of 20 lessons of around 10 minutes each.

Take note, however, that the service auto-renews unless you cancel, so do add a reminder to your calendar for this time next year, just so you can decide whether you want to continue before getting automatically billed.

When you think what you might pay to take just one or two classes from one of these pedigreed people, MasterClass actually seems like a bargain -- especially if you split the cost.

Your thoughts?

Read more: Our 15 favorite gifts for Mother's Day 2020

Now playing: Watch this: Great online education and distance learning services...

THE CHEAPSKATE NEWSLETTER All the latest deals delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.