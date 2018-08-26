CNET también está disponible en español.

Mass shooting reported at video game tournament in Florida

Shooting reported at Madden 19 Tournament.

The GLHF Game Bar in Jacksonville, Florida.

 GLHF Game Bar/Facebook

A mass shooting has reportedly occurred during a video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida. 

"Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY #TheLandingMassShooting," the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said in a tweet. Subsequent tweets by the office reported there were "multiple fatalities" and a suspect was dead.

The shooting occurred during the Madden 19 Tournament at the GLHF Game Bar, according to a tweet by CompLexity Gaming, a professional gaming team that had a player at the event. One Madden player, Young Drini, was grazed in the hand and is away from the scene and safe, Complexity reported.

