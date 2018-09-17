Mary Poppins Returns trailer flies in with old-fashioned animation

Supercalifragilistic nanny Mary Poppins is back in a new trailer showing how Disney's sequel marries cutting-edge digital effects with the original movie's traditional animation.

Emily Blunt stars as the magical nanny in Mary Poppins Returns, also starring Ben Whishaw, Lin-Manuel Miranda and the original film's star Dick Van Dyke.

Like the 1964 movie, the long-awaited sequel combines live action actors with animation characters and settings. The CG is deliberately stylised to look like the old-school animation of the first film.

Mary Poppins Returns in December.