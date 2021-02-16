Marvel Studios

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe may have thought the week between the final episode of WandaVision on March 5 and the March 19 premiere of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier would be a quiet one, but it turns out we're getting another dose of Marvel on Disney Plus. The Assembled documentary will hit the streaming service on Friday, March 12, and give us a look at how WandaVision was made.

The special will look at the show's conception, how the crew mirrored the filmmaking methods of old-school sitcoms and the challenges of performing whole episodes in front of a live studio audience.

It'll be the first in a series of behind-the-scenes specials, with future episodes about The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, Black Widow and Hawkeye. Episodes will drop "shortly after theatrical releases and series completions," according to Marvel.

The Mandalorian, the first live-action Star Wars show on Disney Plus, also got behind-the-scenes documentaries after each season concluded -- hopefully all of its major shows will get the same treatment.