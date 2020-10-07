Marvel's WandaVision, Falcon and Winter Soldier get McDonald's Happy Meal toys

McDonald's

Fans can finally share a burger and fries with Vision and Scarlet Witch, thanks to a new line of Happy Meal toys from McDonald's and Disney.

Characters from the two Disney Plus shows WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be made into cartoony toys. So far the lineup of toys is set to include the Falcon, the Winter Soldier, Scarlet Witch and Vision.

New McDonald’s Happy Meals featuring Marvel Studios Heroes Toys 💥 pic.twitter.com/HJYSCbBVVg — 𝓪𝓁𝒾𝒶𝓈 (@itsjustanx) October 7, 2020

Apparently, Groot, Hulkbuster, Wasp, Hulk and Black Widow are also getting their own Happy Meal toys, which might be a clue that they'll be showing up in future episodes of the new Marvel shows on Disney Plus.

Marvel's WandaVision series will follow superheroes Scarlet Witch and Vision in a new setting, which looks a lot like a '50s TV sitcom like The Dick Van Dyke Show or The Donna Reed Show. There's no official release date yet of when the series will debut on Disney Plus, but it could be this December.

Marvel's The Falcon and The Winter Soldier series catches up with Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes, now in new roles as superheroes post Endgame. The series was originally planned for an August debut on Disney Plus, but due to the delay in production, the six-episode run of hourlong stories will most likely be hitting the service much later, possibly even 2021.