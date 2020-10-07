Marvel's New Mutants Blu-ray and digital release coming Nov. 17

20th Century Studios

You can add the latest X-Men movie, The New Mutants, to your collection on Nov. 17 when the film arrives on digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD. Digital, The digital, 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray copies will be loaded with bonus features like deleted scenes, interviews with cast members, and comics artist Bill Sienkiewicz and the filmmakers weighing in on the origins of and influences on the characters.

The movie was set to be in theaters in April 2018. After multiple delays, the film, directed and co-written by Josh Boone (The Fault in Our Stars), was finally released in August.

Check out the trailer here:

The New Mutants tells the story of four young mutants played by Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones), Anya Taylor-Joy (Emma), Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things) and Henry Zaga (Looking for Alaska). The group is held in a secret hospital for psychiatric monitoring. Dr. Cecilia Reyes (Alice Braga) helps them deal with their superpowers, until the arrival of a new patient, Dani Moonstar (Blu Hunt), that causes them to question everything they thought they knew.