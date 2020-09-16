Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales out Nov. 12, gameplay trailer revealed at PS5 Showcase

With the PlayStation 5 coming out on Nov. 12, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales might be the closest thing we have to a must-have PS5 game at launch. And, as the PS5 showcase revealed the first gameplay, we learned it's coming to PS4 as well.
Sony's next-gen console will cost $499 for the Blu-ray equipped version or $399 for the digital-only model. Both versions will ship on Nov. 12 in the US, while some regions will have to wait until Nov. 19.
The new gameplay footage shows Miles and his buddy -- possibly Ganke, his best pal in the comics -- walking through a snowy New York City. Miles' mom Rio is running for office.
The Tinkerer is the one of the game's villains, and their goons make trouble on a bridge. A costumed Miles takes them on, and we see his unique abilities -- camouflage and bio-electricity. There's also an epic cutscene with some quick-time events; a staple of the previous game.
"We're also excited today to reveal that Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be arriving on both PS5 and PS4," the company revealed in a blog post.
The standalone game will be $50, but you can also get a deluxe edition that includes a remastered version of the previous Spider-Man for $70.
There was confusion regarding the game during its first announcement at the Future of Games stream: Was it a standalone game? DLC for the PS4 Marvel's Spider-Man game?
But yes, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a standalone game, "more akin to a game like Uncharted: The Lost Legacy in terms of overall scope," said the game's creative director, Brian Horton. That means it won't necessarily be as large in scope as the first Spider-Man, but certainly more than a simple DLC pack.
Either way, considering how good the first Spider-Man game was, we can't wait to see more of Miles Morales.
