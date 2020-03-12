Marvel's Spider-Man: Maximum Venom season 3 brings in Felicia Day as Mary Jane Watson

Marvel

Face it. tiger. You just hit the jackpot. The third season of Marvel's Spider-Man: Maximum Venom kicks off on Disney XD at 9 p.m. ET/PT on April 19, the company revealed Thursday. It'll see the first appearance of Mary Jane Watson (played by The Guild's Felicia Day) in the animated show.

It consists of six hour-long specials, with Spider-Man and his allies battling an earth-shattering threat summoned to Earth by Venom -- he's presumably called a whole bunch of symbiotes.

The animated series, which has been running since 2017, is set in its own continuity (so it isn't linked to the Marvel Cinematic Universe). It features Spidey allies Gwen Stacy and Miles Morales and heroes including Captain Marvel, Dr. Strange and Star-Lord.

Along with Mary Jane, Season 3 will bring in Ironheart (also known as Riri Williams, played by Sofia Wylie) and symbiote sisters Scream, Scorn and Mania (played by Meg Donnelly, Kylee Russell and Carla Jeffery).

It looks like this season will offer plenty of symbiote action -- the poster features "Venomized" versions of Captains Marvel, Captain America and Iron Man.

If you're looking to catch up, the first two seasons are available to stream on Disney Plus.