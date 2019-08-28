Marvel's Spider-Man finally slings a decent poster

Marvel

After seeing Spider-Man: Far From Home, the latest and last Marvel-Sony superhero blockbuster, you probably see why its promotional posters are the way they are.

Far From Home kicks off with a recap of the superhero world post-Avengers: Endgame, presented in a hilariously terrible video edited by a couple of bright young teenagers.

Sadly, this potential connection to the real-life promotional posters means nothing. Far From Home's posters are a mystifying Photoshop mashup at best. See below.

Thankfully, one artistic fan swung in with a new poster for the movie's extended cut, out in cinemas Aug. 29.

The poster looks, in art terminology: legit.

See The Extended Cut of #SpiderManFarFromHome featuring a Never-Before-Seen Action Sequence, starting August 29. 🕷️ Experience Spider-Man on the big screen one more time before it leaves theaters! https://t.co/lZFRKK18dH pic.twitter.com/JqLdgEpZGN — Spider-Man: Far From Home (@SpiderManMovie) August 20, 2019

Jesper Abels from the Netherlands spliced Peter Parker wearing his Iron Spider-Man suit with his Stealth Suit (or the Night Monkey suit) to win a Marvel fan art contest.

The new poster inspired other fans.

"Way better than the crap you guys released," one tweeted.

Way better than the crap you guys released — #ReleaseTheSnyderCut (@b0rg_online) June 22, 2019

"It wasn't a contest. They were fixing your posters," another said.

It wasn’t a contest. They were fixing your posters — virgin chris @ church (@210pineapple) June 22, 2019

How does it compare to this other official Far From Home poster?

Fans have been dealing with a lot lately, after Sony Entertainment's announcement that Kevin Feige of Disney-owned Marvel Studios would no longer be involved in future Spider-Man films. The good news is Tom Holland will continue playing the web slinger, and he's certain Spider-Man 3 will be great.

Until the next crop of posters, we'll reserve judgement!