After seeing Spider-Man: Far From Home, the latest and last Marvel-Sony superhero blockbuster, you probably see why its promotional posters are the way they are.
Far From Home kicks off with a recap of the superhero world post-Avengers: Endgame, presented in a hilariously terrible video edited by a couple of bright young teenagers.
Sadly, this potential connection to the real-life promotional posters means nothing. Far From Home's posters are a mystifying Photoshop mashup at best. See below.
Thankfully, one artistic fan swung in with a new poster for the movie's extended cut, out in cinemas Aug. 29.
The poster looks, in art terminology: legit.
Jesper Abels from the Netherlands spliced Peter Parker wearing his Iron Spider-Man suit with his Stealth Suit (or the Night Monkey suit) to win a Marvel fan art contest.
The new poster inspired other fans.
"Way better than the crap you guys released," one tweeted.
"It wasn't a contest. They were fixing your posters," another said.
How does it compare to this other official Far From Home poster?
Fans have been dealing with a lot lately, after Sony Entertainment's announcement that Kevin Feige of Disney-owned Marvel Studios would no longer be involved in future Spider-Man films. The good news is Tom Holland will continue playing the web slinger, and he's certain Spider-Man 3 will be great.
Until the next crop of posters, we'll reserve judgement!
Discuss: Marvel's Spider-Man finally slings a decent poster
