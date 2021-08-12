Marvel's Shang-Chi set to hit Disney Plus in mid-October (possibly 'free')

Marvel

Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is expected to stream on Disney Plus in mid-October, possibly at no extra cost to subscribers, after it plays in theaters exclusively for 45 days.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek said Shang-Chi would be "an interesting experiment" as the company figures out how best to release its megabudget franchise films even as COVID-19 risks and movie fans' willingness to cram into cinemas keeps changing.

"The prospect of being able to take a Marvel title to the service after going theatrical 45 days will be yet another data point to inform our actions going forward," Chapek said, referring to Shang-Chi and Disney Plus, during a conference call about Disney's fiscal quarter earnings.

The company had already outlined a 45-day theatrical window for Shang-Chi earlier this year. But Thursday's comments were the first time the company seemed to confirm that Shang-Chi's next stop after theaters will be straight to Disney Plus. Typically, before the pandemic, new Disney movies would make their way to Disney Plus about five to eight months after they premiered in theaters.

Disney could make Shang-Chi available to stream on Disney Plus at no added cost to regular subscribers. It's also possible that Disney tweak its Premier Access model, which charges Disney Plus subscribers an extra fee to watch big, brand-new movies. But previously, all movies that required a Premier Access $30 fee were those released on Disney Plus at the same time they first hit theaters.

The delta variant of COVID-19 has thrown another wrench in studios' optimism to start releasing big films they'd been holding back until the risks of going to the movies abated. The variant has increased cases and hospitalizations across the world, coming after vaccines had alleviated many moviegoers' inhibitions about crowding into cinemas. Now surveys indicate consumers are again feeling less comfortable going to the movies.

So far, the box office has remained relatively strong compared with the decimation of 2020 and anemic attendance early this year. But if the recovery at cinemas falters, Disney stressed Thursday that it values flexibility in how it decides to release movies while circumstances keep changing.