Marvel's Robert Downey Jr, Ming-Na Wen, and Jon Favreau become Disney Legends

Marvel Studios

Disney has announced Marvel Cinematic Universe members Robert Downey Jr, Jon Favreau, and Ming-Na Wen will be made Disney Legends.

Disney names a series of legends each year in recognition of their contributions to the company.

Downey Jr is being recognized for his role as Tony Stark - which he almost didn't get - throughout the Marvel movies, from 2008's Iron Man to Avengers: Endgame, and in side roles in Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Ming-Na Wen was the voice of Mulan in the 1996 animated film and in subsequent video games, TV shows, and movies, including the famous Disney Princess scene in Wreck It Ralph 2: Ralph Breaks the Internet. She now plays Agent Melinda May, or the Cavalry, on Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Favreau served as executive producer on Iron Man, Iron Man 2, Iron Man 3, Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Avengers: Infinity War, as well as playing Happy Hogan in the Marvel movies.

"The Disney Legends Award is the highest honor we can bestow," Disney CEO Bob Iger said at the D23 Expo on Thursday.

"It's a recognition of talent, a celebration of achievement, and an expression of profound gratitude to the remarkable men and women who have made an indelible mark on our company and our creative legacy."

Also joining the 2019 crop of Disney Legends are Darth Vader actor James Earl Jones, Pirates of the Caribbean composer Hans Zimmer, EVP of Imagineering Wing Chao, Fantasmic! creator Barnette Ricci, Descendents director and High School Musical producer Kenny Ortega, Hocus Pocus' Bette Midler, ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer, and ESPN and ABC host Robin Roberts.

Already on the list are 289 other Disney stalwarts including Pixar founder Steve Jobs, Marvel Universe creator Stan Lee, Star Wars and Indiana Jones creator George Lucas, Pirates of the Caribbean's Johnny Depp, Imagineer and artist Mary Blair, prolific Disney princess movie composer Alan Menken, Princess Leia Carrie Fisher, original Marry Poppins Julie Andrews, Ariel voice Jodi Benson, Belle voice Paige O'Hara, Tiana voice Anika Noni Rose, Buzz Lightyear voice Tim Allen, the singing voice of Jasmine and Mulan Lea Salonga, Billy Crystal and John Goodman of Monsters Inc, and the original Parent Trap star Hayley Mills.