Marvel's new WandaVision trailer shows super couple dancing through decades

Disney

Disney investors took in a new trailer for Disney Plus series WandaVision Thursday as Disney laid out its 2021 streaming plans and ambitions. The new series stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, aka The Avengers' Scarlet Witch, and Paul Bettany as her fellow Avenger and romantic partner, the android Vision.

The series blends classic television with Wanda and Vision's home life, which seems to dance around across different decades. Many scenes display 1950s or 1960s style scenes reminiscent of Bewitched or I Love Lucy -- if you have superpowers, you can overrule the 1950s TV censors and push a married couple's twin beds together, apparently. But other scenes are clearly 1970s, featuring Brady Bunch-style clothes and interiors and including Black characters

And there are benefits to being a suburbanite with superpowers. In one scene in the new trailer, Vision seems to be controlling the vacuum cleaner while lounging on the couch.

In September, an earlier trailer introduced the sitcom-style theme, and was partially shot in black and white. Fitting right in with the dance-through-the-decades theme is Debra Jo Rupp, who played Eric Forman's mom on That 70s Show, showing up as a nosy new neighbor.

WandaVision has been delayed by the coronavirus, and is now set to premiere on Jan. 15, 2021 on Disney Plus.

CNET's full coverage includes all the news from Disney's event.