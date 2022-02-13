Everything to know about Super Bowl Sunday Jordan Peele's Nope trailer Uncharted review Blade Runner 2099 in the works Best last-minute Valentine's Day gifts Super Bowl commercials

Marvel's Moon Knight drops another dark and gritty teaser

The Disney Plus show offers another look at Oscar Isaac's hero in a Super Bowl TV spot.

Meara Isenberg headshot
Meara Isenberg
screen-shot-2022-01-26-at-3-08-30-pm.png

A glimpse of Moon Knight in full celestial garb.

 Marvel

Moon Knight's release date is still more than a month away, but now we have more footage ivolving the grey-suited character to keep us occupied.

The upcoming Marvel series stars Oscar Issac as the titular character and premieres on Disney Plus March 30. Following in the first trailer's lead, a TV spot that aired during the Super Bowl showcased the dark and gritty themes.

Here's the new footage for Moon Knight.

In Moon Knight, Isaac plays a store employee Steven Grant, who eventually learns he has dissociative identity disorder, sharing a body with a mercenary named Marc Spector. Ethan Hawke co-stars as a creepy cult leader-like figure.

In case you missed it, here's the first full trailer for Moon Knight, which is part of Marvel's Phase 4 release slate.