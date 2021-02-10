Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur series will star Diamond White as lead

Marvel

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur will star actress and singer Diamond White as 13-year-old prodigy Lunella Lafayette, Disney announced Wednesday, for its upcoming 2022 animated series.

The show will be based on the Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur comic series that debuted in 2015, in which Lunella opens a time vortex that sends a 10-ton T. rex named Devil Dinosaur into present-day Manhattan. Lunella's superpower allows her to team up with the dino, voiced by Fred Tatasciore from Marvel's Avengers Assemble series.

The show's executive producer Laurence Fishburne will also bring to life, in a recurring voice role, The Beyonder, who in the comics often plays a role in Marvel's cosmic stories. This show will be Fishburne's latest collaboration in the Marvel universe, following his role in 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp and (in what feels like another cinematic lifetime) in 2007 voicing the Silver Surfer in Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

The cast reveal also includes Alfre Woodard (Marvel's Luke Cage) as Lunella's grandmother Mimi, Sasheer Zamata (Saturday Night Live) as Lunella's mom Adria, Jermaine Fowler (Superior Donuts) as Lunella's dad, James Jr., and Gary Anthony Williams (Disney's Doc McStuffins) as Lunella's grandfather Pops.

Development on a Moon Girl project was teased back in 2018 and made official during 2019's D23 event. The show is set to debut on the Disney Channel.