Marvel's Midnight Suns is a new superhero strategy game from the creators of XCOM

2K Games



After a series of rumors over the summer, the next Marvel videogame has finally been revealed. Midnight Suns is a new tactics RPG coming from the creators of XCOM 2, and it's inspired by the popular '90s comic series of the same name. This game brings together a roster of well-known heroes like Captain America, Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel, Wolverine, but these characters will also work with other fan-favorite characters Blade and Ghost Rider to face off against a new threat from the realm of magic.

While you'll get to take command of a team of heroes just like in Marvel's Avengers, the story and gamepaly of Midnight Suns will focus on an original character created just for this game. Known as The Hunter, they are an ancient warrior who Doctor Strange revives from the dead to face off against Lilith--who also happens to be the mother of The Hunter.



The reveal trailer focused heavily on the story of Midnight Suns, which takes inspiration from the 1990s comic event, Rise of the Midnight Sons, which saw many of Marvel's more magic-oriented heroes and anti-heroes face off against enemies wielding the mystic arts. While the trailer does give a vibe similar to the Avengers game, the tone is noticeably darker, which will make for an exciting change of pace compared to other Marvel games.

Coming from developer Firaxis, Midnight Suns is a tactics RPG, but it will take some approaches to the gameplay of a strategy game compared to the likes of XCOM.

For now, the reveal trailer is all we have to go off of for details about Midnight Suns. However, the developers at Firaxis Games have also teased an upcoming gameplay reveal event on September 1, which will give us the first look at the game in action. Currently, Midnight Suns is scheduled for release sometime in March 2022.