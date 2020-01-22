Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. adds Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Veep stars

Marvel Comics

Marvel's been quiet about the selection of adult-oriented animated comedy shows it's making for Hulu for a while, but now it's lifted the lid on the one featuring M.O.D.O.K. Due out this year, it'll star Patton Oswalt and see the supervillain dealing with "a midlife crisis."

M.O.D.O.K. (a glorious acronym that stands for Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing) has apparently done a bad job of running evil organization A.I.M. and been booted from the group. His marriage and family life are falling apart as well.

Also lending their vocal talents to the show are Dexter's Aimee Garcia, Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Melissa Fumero and Parks and Recreation's Ben Schwartz as M.O.D.O.K.'s wife, daughter and son respectively.

His work rival (and fellow mad scientist) Monica Rappaccini will be played by Wendi McLendon-Covey from The Goldbergs, while A.I.M.'s new owner Austin Van Der Sleet will be played by Saturday Night Live's Beck Bennet. Jon Daly from Curb Your Enthusiasm will voice the android Super Adaptoid and Veep's Sam Richardson will be M.O.D.O.K.'s underappreciated henchman Gary.

Marvel's major MCU-set TV series -- like Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision -- are mostly coming only to Disney Plus, but the M.O.D.O.K. announcement is a nice reminder that the streaming service isn't the only game in town. Earlier this month, ABC boss Karey Burke said she's in talks with Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige about creating a new show after Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. finishes up with its seventh season in the middle of the year.

