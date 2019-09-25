Marvel's Kevin Feige is reportedly developing a Star Wars movie for Disney

LucasFilm

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige may be the powerhouse behind bringing Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Panther and more superheroes into the limelight on the big screen, but he's also a big fan of Star Wars. This could mean fans will see him tackling a future Force-sensitive movie project.

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy "is pursuing a new era in Star Wars storytelling, and knowing what a die-hard fan Kevin is, it made sense for these two extraordinary producers to work on a Star Wars film together," Walt Disney Studios Co-Chairman Alan Horn told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday.

As Lucasfilm decides what its next steps will be after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker debuts in theaters on Dec. 20, this could leave an opening for Feige to step in with a few of his own Star Wars movie ideas.

With Feige's leadership, Marvel has created an impressive string of blockbusters via the MCU. So Lucasfilm could benefit from Fiege's insight -- especially considering Lucasfilm's latest films 2017's Star Wars: The Last Jedi and 2018's Solo: A Star Wars Story weren't considered slam-dunks by neither fans nor critics.

Even Star Wars creator George Lucas wasn't impressed by 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Under Feige's leadership, fans could see end up seeing Star Wars going in a more positive, profitable direction. Either way, Lucasfilm and Disney aren't revealing any details about their plans for Feige.

Meanwhile, new Star Wars projects are in development from The Last Jedi's Rian Johnson and Game of Thrones showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff.

Also Jon Favreau's series The Mandalorian launches on Disney Plus streaming service on Nov. 12. So fans will have plenty to look forward to in the Star Wars universe while Feige makes up his mind.

Disney and Lucasfilm didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.