Marvel's Iron Man VR game comes out July 3

Marvel Studios

Marvel's Iron Man VR is scheduled to land on the PS4 on July 3, Sony revealed in a Tuesday tweet. The game was delayed back in January.

Sony promised more details "in the coming weeks."

SIE Update: We are pleased to announce that Marvel's Iron Man VR will release on July 3. Please look forward to more news in the coming weeks! pic.twitter.com/aVk2khLNEW — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 12, 2020

Read more: The best VR headset for 2020

The PS4-exclusive VR adventure, which was revealed in March 2019, puts you in Tony Stark's head by using the PSVR headset to re-create his helmet HUD. A story trailer revealed that it'll see Tony's past as an arms dealer coming back to haunt him in the form of Ghost (a character who made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp).