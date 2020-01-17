CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Cyberpunk 2077 pushed back Christopher Tolkien obituary NASA Mars fungus Logitech Ergo keyboard HBO's Parasite Avengers game delay

Marvel's Iron Man VR game delayed until May

Tony's PS4 adventure is gonna be a little late.

Listen
- 00:30
egdt5idw4aittju

Iron Man won't be suiting up in VR until May.

 Marvel Games

Marvel's Avengers wasn't the only Iron Man game to get delayed this week; his solo VR game was pushed back from February to May, developer Camouflaj revealed in a tweet Friday.

"In order to deliver on our vision and meet the high expectations of our amazing community, we've made the difficult decision to move Marvel's Iron Man VR to a May 15, 2020 release," the message read. 

The PS4-exclusive VR adventure, which was revealed last March, puts you in Tony Stark's head by using the headset to re-create his helmet HUD. A story trailer revealed that it'll see Tony's past as an arms dealer coming back to haunt him in the form of Ghost (a character who made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp).

Along with Marvel's Avengers and Iron Man VR, this week also saw Final Fantasy 7 Remake delayed from March to April and Cyberpunk 2077 coming in September instead of April.

Originally published Jan. 17, 7:58 a.m. PT.
Update, 8:14 a.m. PT: Adds more detail.

Now playing: Watch this: Marvel's Iron Man VR announcement trailer
1:26