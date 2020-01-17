Marvel's Iron Man VR game delayed until May

Marvel Games

Marvel's Avengers wasn't the only Iron Man game to get delayed this week; his solo VR game was pushed back from February to May, developer Camouflaj revealed in a tweet Friday.

"In order to deliver on our vision and meet the high expectations of our amazing community, we've made the difficult decision to move Marvel's Iron Man VR to a May 15, 2020 release," the message read.

The PS4-exclusive VR adventure, which was revealed last March, puts you in Tony Stark's head by using the headset to re-create his helmet HUD. A story trailer revealed that it'll see Tony's past as an arms dealer coming back to haunt him in the form of Ghost (a character who made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp).

Along with Marvel's Avengers and Iron Man VR, this week also saw Final Fantasy 7 Remake delayed from March to April and Cyberpunk 2077 coming in September instead of April.

