Marvel's 'Inhumans' nabs a premiere date, new poster

ABC

Mark your calendar for Sept. 29. That's the television premiere date for Marvel's "Inhumans" on ABC, the network announced on Monday.

You can actually see the show earlier if you head to a participating IMAX movie theater. The premiere (two one-hour episodes) will play in more than 1,000 theaters in 74 countries for a two-week run beginning on Sept. 1, though the theater list isn't available yet.

The event marks the first time a TV series will premiere in theaters before moving to the small screen, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The show is based on the comic series. It stars Anson Mount ("Hell on Wheels") as Black Bolt, ruler of the Inhumans, a reclusive race of genetically altered superhumans. Iwan Rheon, who saw his role as torture-loving psycho Ramsay Bolton go to the dogs on "Game of Thrones," plays his brother Maximus.

ABC also revealed a new poster, showing Mount, Rheon and Serinda Swan as Black Bolt's wife, Medusa.