Marvel's Hawkeye trailer hits the bullseye for new Disney Plus series

Marvel Studios

A world-weary mentor and his annoying-but-charming protegee look set to entertain in the upcoming Hawkeye series, premiering on Disney Plus this November. The festive first trailer for the Marvel Cinematic Universe show, starring Jeremy Renner -- who reprises his role as master archer Clint Barton -- and Hailee Steinfeld as new character Kate Bishop, arrived on Monday.

Check out the sharp-shooting trailer below.

That mentor-protegee dynamic never fails to be charming, and will no doubt provide plenty of laughs for the New York City-set series. Hawkeye sees Kate, aka Clint Barton's No. 1 fan and the self-described "world's greatest archer," bring plenty of mishaps into the expert marksman's life. It seems Kate has taken inspiration from Clint's vengeful killer alter ego Ronin, first seen in Avengers: Endgame, and Clint apparently leaves his family shortly before Christmas to help her out.

We also catch glimpses of Kate's beloved pup, Lucky the Pizza Dog, and Rogers: The Musical, a Captain America Broadway show that'll undoubtedly prove a strange experience for Clint.

Now playing: Watch this: What's new to stream for September 2021

If you stuck around for the post-credits scene in Black Widow, you'll know Florence Pugh's scene stealer Yelena Belova will feature in the series, the assassin set on hunting down Clint for his role in her sister-figure Natasha Romanoff's death.

The rest of Hawkeye's cast includes Vera Farmiga, Fra Free, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d'Arcy James and Alaqua Cox.

The first episode of Marvel's Hawkeye series hits Disney Plus on Wednesday, Nov. 24. If you need a Marvel fix now, new episodes of animated anthology show What If...? are currently hitting the streaming service each Wednesday.