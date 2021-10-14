Marvel's Hawkeye gets new teaser trailer, will premiere with two episodes

Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios

If you're eagerly awaiting the pairing of Marvel's best marksman and protege Kate Bishop, you'll be happy to know the upcoming Disney Plus show will launch with two episodes at once on Nov. 24. The debut date for the Hawkeye series had already been announced, but the show's official Twitter account posted news of the extra episode alongside a new teaser trailer on Thursday.

Hawkeye is the latest Marvel series to come to the Disney Plus streaming service, after popular other entries like WandaVision and Loki. It will feature Jeremy Renner reprising his role as the title character after playing him several times in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The show will also star Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop.

Kick off the holidays with the first two episodes of Marvel Studios' #Hawkeye, and start streaming on November 24 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/SpLua8gh0W — Hawkeye (@hawkeyeofficial) October 14, 2021

The trailers make it look like a pretty straightforward mix of action and comedy, but I'm definitely here for the clips of Captain America: The Musical -- the fake Broadway show teased in the trailers.